PARIS Jan 17 A mild start to winter has helped
France cope with persistently low gas stocks but a cold snap
could still cause a supply crunch, French gas grid GRTgaz said
on Friday as it reported a 1.4 percent rise in network gas
consumption in 2013.
French energy officials, the regulator and GRTgaz has
repeatedly voiced concern over the past few months about low gas
stocks in France ahead of winter after cold weather across
northwest Europe drained storage in 2012/2013.
"We started the winter season with historically low gas
stocks, but the mild weather we had from December has helped,"
GRTgaz Chief Executive Thierry Trouve told reporters.
"But if there's a cold snap, we will again be in a tight
situation, stocks remain low," he said at a news conference.
Problems at an LNG terminal in Algeria, one of the main gas
suppliers to France's southern gas hub at Fos near Marseille,
had also recently caused deliveries to collapse, worsening the
already tight supply situation.
But Trouve said the maintenance delays at the Skikda
terminal, near the Tunisian border, had been fixed.
"Problems in Algeria have stopped, in January we had a lot
of deliveries at Fos," he said.
GRTgaz reported a 1.4 percent rise to 467 terawatt-hour
(TWh) in gas consumption at its network in 2013, boosted by
colder weather last year than in 2012.
When corrected for the weather impact however, total
consumption fell 2 percent year-on-year, it said.
A 19-percent drop in gas demand for electricity production
explained much of the decline, the grid said.
Europe's utilities are increasingly giving up on gas power
generation and have mothballed or closed more than 21 GW of
capacity over the past 18 months, reflecting the impact of low
coal prices and slowed economies.
GRTgas said gas demand for power production had halved since
the end of 2011.
However, it noted a 2 percent rise in industrial clients'
consumption in 2013 to 129 TWh, helped by higher demand from the
chemical, refining and glass-making sectors, while demand in the
automotive sector continued to fall.
"The decline that started in 2011 because of the strong
economic slowdown seems to have ended in 2013," it said.
GRTgaz data covers more than 80 percent of French gas
infrastructure, the rest being managed by TIGF, a southwestern
gas network owned by a consortium led by Italy's SNAM.
GRTgaz is 75-percent owned by utility GDF Suez.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)