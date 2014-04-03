(Adds details)
April 3 GrubHub Inc's initial public
offering was priced at $26 per share, slightly above an already
raised price range, valuing the biggest U.S. online food
delivery services company at about $2.04 billion.
The IPO raised about $192.5 million.
The price range was raised to $23-$25 per share from $20-$22
on Tuesday.
Chicago-based GrubHub, backed by private equity firms such
as Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs funds and Thomas H. Lee
Partners, sold 4 million of the 7.40 million shares offered.
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of
the offering.
GrubHub, which receives a commission from restaurants on
orders booked through its website and mobile applications, said
revenue jumped 67 percent to $137.1 million in 2013.
Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $5.67
million from $7.51 million.
GrubHub had about 28,800 restaurants and 3.4 million active
users as of Dec. 31 and processed an average of 135,000 orders
daily last year.
GrubHub's shares will start trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday under the symbol "GRUB".
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)