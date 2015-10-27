Oct 27 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 38.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the number of active diners using its services surged.

The company's net income rose to $6.9 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $6.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $85.7 million from $61.9 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)