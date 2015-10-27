* 3rd-qtr adj. profit $0.13/shr vs. $0.14 est.
* 3rd-qtr rev $85.7 mln vs. $86.5 mln est.
* Shares fall to all-time low
(Adds background, analyst and executive comments)
By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 27 GrubHub Inc, an online food
order and delivery company, reported third-quarter profit and
revenue below market expectations, hurt by higher costs and
service disruptions.
GrubHub's shares plunged as much as 30 percent to a record
low in morning trading on Tuesday after the company also
forecast fourth-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates.
The company faced service outages in the quarter as it moved
to a new technology platform, Chief Financial Officer Adam
DeWitt said on an analyst call.
He also blamed "dry weather" for being a drag on revenue.
GrubHub typically sees a surge in orders during colder weather.
The company, which provides services in more than 900 U.S.
cities, delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes
and gets paid a commission by restaurants for orders placed
through its website or app.
The company, which only took meal orders previously, has now
been investing heavily in its food delivery business.
The increase in spending, which Chief Executive Matt Maloney
termed as "greater than anticipated", reflected in GrubHub's
total costs. Expenses jumped 47.2 percent to $74 million in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, outpacing revenue growth of 38.2
percent.
"It's getting harder and harder (for GrubHub) to extract
more value on a per-restaurant basis, and some markets are
reaching greater points of saturation," said James Cakmak, an
analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Chicago-based GrubHub, which went public in April 2014, has
benefited as more people order food online. But this has also
spurred new competition from non-traditional players.
Last month, e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc said it
would offer its own restaurant delivery service to its Prime
members in Seattle. Ridesharing service Uber has also
expanded its meal delivery service in some cities.
Revenue rose to $85.7 million from $61.9 million in the
quarter, as the as the number of active diners using its online
services to order food rose 41 percent to 6.43 million.
Net income rose 6.4 percent to $6.9 million, or 8 cents per
share. On an adjusted basis, GrubHub earned 13 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected profit of 14 cents per
share and revenue of $86.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
GrubHub forecast revenue of $98-$100 million for the current
quarter. Analysts were expecting $100.9 million.
The company's shares were down 21 percent at $25.34 in
midday trading on Tuesday. They fell to a low of $22.49.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr,
Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)