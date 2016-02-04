BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 36.3 percent jump in revenue for the last three months of 2015, as more diners used its services.
The company's net income rose to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $10.8 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 13 cents.
Revenue increased to $100 million from $73.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps