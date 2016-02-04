Feb 4 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 36.3 percent jump in revenue for the last three months of 2015, as more diners used its services.

The company's net income rose to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $10.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 13 cents.

Revenue increased to $100 million from $73.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)