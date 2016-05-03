(Repeats to add media packaging slug)

May 3 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a better-than-expected 27 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more diners used its services to order meals online.

The number of active diners using GrubHub's services rose 24 percent to 6.97 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

GrubHub, which serves more than 40,000 restaurants in more than 1,000 U.S. cities, said revenue rose to $112.2 million from $88 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue to increase to $111.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $9.9 million from $10.6 million, hurt by GrubHub's heavy investments to expand its reach. On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 12 cents per share.

The company's full-year revenue forecast of $450-$465 million compared with analysts estimates of $456 million. The company posted 2015 revenue of $361.8 million.

GrubHub also said on Tuesday that it acquired LAbite, a delivery service servicing restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The company faces growing competition in the business from Amazon.com Inc's Prime Now, Yelp Inc's Eat24 and ridesharing service Uber's UberEATS. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)