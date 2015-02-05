Feb 5 Online food-order-and-delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 49.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.

The company's net income rose to $10.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $73.3 million from $49 million a year earlier.

GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services rose 47 percent to 5.03 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)