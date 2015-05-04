(Corrects paragraph 6 of story dated April 29 to change
* To invest aggressively in delivery opportunity - CEO
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
By Subrat Patnaik
April 29 GrubHub Inc reported an 50.6
percent rise in quarterly revenue and the online food order
company spent heavily to build its food-delivery network.
GrubHub shares, which have soared 72 percent since their
market debut last April, fell as much as 10 percent in morning
trading on Wednesday.
The company, which started delivering food directly to
diners with the acquisition of DiningIn and Restaurants on the
Run, said total costs and expenses jumped 38.5 percent to $69.8
million in the first quarter ended March 31.
"We are going to continue to invest aggressively in the
delivery opportunity," Chief Executive Matt Maloney told
Reuters.
The company has aggressively bought smaller rivals over the
last few years. It bought Seamless last year, to boost its
presence in the U.S. East Coast. Seamless is popular with large
businesses, which order food for employees working long hours.
"GrubHub has a strong moat but competition from larger
players such as Amazon, Uber, Google and
others could affect the company's future growth prospects,"
Sterne Agee CRT analysts wrote in a research note.
The company, which delivers everything from expensive steaks
to bento boxes, receives a commission from restaurants on orders
booked through its website and its mobile application.
GrubHub said it expects revenue of $83.5 million-$85.5
million for the second quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting $83.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue increased to $88.2 million from $58.6
million. The number of active diners using GrubHub's services
jumped about 46 percent to 5.6 million.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $10.6
million, or 12 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 6 cents
per share, a year earlier.
GrubHub shares were down 4.7 percent at $43.17 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning after touching a low of
$40.78.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)