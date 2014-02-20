SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Online food delivery
service GrubHub Seamless has filed confidentially to go public
as soon as the first half of this year, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday.
The company has met with investment banks but remains
uncertain how much it could raise via an initial public
offering, the Journal cited the sources as saying.
Several Internet consumer companies are expected to go
public this year, spurred partly by Twitter Inc's
successful IPO in November and a buoyant stock market.
GrubHub was not immediately available for comment.
Chicago-based GrubHub merged with larger New York-based
rival Seamless last year to expand into multiple U.S. cities.
Before the merger, Seamless executives said the company was on
track to process $1 billion in food orders annually, out of
which it would take a small cut.
GrubHub, backed by T Rowe Price among other fund and private
equity investors, processes online food orders for some 28,000
restaurants across 600 cities.