* Q4 profit 918 mln pesos vs yr ago 112 mln pesos
* Revenue up 40 pct at 16.59 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican corn miller
and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter
profit rose eight-fold from the year earlier period, helped by
higher prices and a drop in financing costs.
The company also said it named a new chief executive to
replace Raul Pelaez, who stepped down in August. The new CEO,
Joel Suarez, previously headed Gruma's U.S. business.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to 918 million pesos
($65.7 million) from 112 million pesos a year earlier.
The company benefited from lower interest rates in the
quarter and less debt.
In the fourth quarter last year the corn miller also
registered a one-off cost related to the expropriation of Gruma
businesses in Venezuela.
Revenue climbed 40 percent to 16.59
billion pesos from 11.83 billion pesos a year
earlier, as the weaker peso during the quarter boosted the value
of its sales from overseas subsidiaries.
Gruma shares closed up 1 percent at 29.21 pesos in local
trading.