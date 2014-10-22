MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 83 percent due reduced financial costs and lower raw material costs.

The company reported a net profit of 1.15 billion pesos ($86 million) in the July to September period, compared with 631 million pesos for the same period last year, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenue for the quarter rose less than 1 percent on the year to 12.67 billion pesos.

Gruma shares had closed 0.92 percent higher at 149.65 pesos before the company reported its results.

($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)