MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican corn miller and
tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday that its
third-quarter net profit rose 83 percent due reduced financial
costs and lower raw material costs.
The company reported a net profit of 1.15 billion pesos ($86
million) in the July to September period, compared with 631
million pesos for the same period last year, according to a
filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue for the quarter rose less than 1 percent on the year
to 12.67 billion pesos.
Gruma shares had closed 0.92 percent higher at 149.65 pesos
before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.)
