FRANKFURT Oct 6 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Monday it would take full ownership of magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, buying the 25.1 percent stake of Jahr Holding for an undisclosed amount.

Bertelsmann will pay for in cash for the publisher of titles including Stern and Brigitte, Bertelsmann said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)