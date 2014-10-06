* Bertelsmann takes full control of magazine publisher
* Buys out 25.1 percent stake in Gruner + Jahr
* CEO says price paid "appropriate and fair"
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Bertelsmann is taking
full ownership of Gruner + Jahr, publisher of magazines
including Stern, Brigitte and National Geographic in Germany, as
Europe's largest media group looks to make up ground after being
slow to expand online.
The German company, which also controls broadcaster RTL
and co-owns book publisher Penguin Random House
, said on Monday it would buy the 25.1 percent stake
from the Jahr family for an undisclosed cash sum.
Privately owned Bertelsmann has held a 74.9 percent stake in
the Hamburg-based publisher since 1976, with the Jahr family
retaining the remaining shares and veto rights over major
decisions such as acquisitions and disposals.
"Taking full ownership of Gruner + Jahr gives us the
opportunity to act fast and respond to rapid developments in the
publishing market. It will also be easier to decide on
investments," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said on a press call.
Bertelsmann's German rival Axel Springer, which is focusing
on its digital business, sold a cluster of regional newspapers
and magazines this year to peer Funke Mediengruppe for 920
million euros ($1.15 billion), almost 10 times EBITDA.
A person familiar with the deal said Bertelsmann paid a much
lower multiple. "With a low triple-digit million price tag
Bertelsmann got a bargain," said the person, who declined to be
named as he was not authorised to discuss the price in public.
Rabe declined to give any details about the purchase price,
beyond saying that it was "appropriate and fair".
MOVING ONLINE
Publishers are shifting to digital publishing as their
readers increasingly use smartphones and tablet computers to
consume news and information, but Gruner + Jahr gets only about
10 percent of its sales from digital publishing.
Springer, the publisher of Europe's top-selling
daily "Bild", now makes more than half its sales and two-thirds
of its core profit from digital operations.
Separately, Springer said on Monday it had spent $20 million
to raise its stake in U.S. online news magazine OZY to 16
percent from 0.6 percent.
Asked how much of the Bertelsmann group's revenues come from
digital, Rabe declined to give details. Analysts have said
Bertelsmann, whose roots go back to the 19th century, was late
in adapting to digital publishing.
Analysts were divided about the acquisition with some saying
Bertelsmann would be able to act faster while retaining dividend
payments from Gruner + Jahr. Others said they would have
expected Bertelsmann to invest in faster-growing areas.
"Possibly there is some sort of consolidation angle here
over the longer-term, i.e. merge Gruner + Jahr with another
group and/or do an asset swap," said analyst Ian Whittaker at
Liberum Research.
"In that case, owning 100 percent of the asset is a plus
because you do not have to deal with a (potentially) troublesome
minority," he said.
Gruner + Jahr, which made revenues of 2.1 billion euros
($2.6 billion) and operating EBITDA of 193 million euros in
2013, has committed to invest several hundred millions in the
expansion of its online business.
It said in August it planned to cut up to 400 jobs as it
seeks to reduce annual costs by 75 million euros to combat a
downturn in the print media market.
Gruner + Jahr, which currently has 8,562 employees, closed
its Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) newspaper title in 2012
after it piled up millions of euros in losses over 12 years.
Its flagship publications are weekly news magazine Stern and
women's magazine Brigitte. Rabe told employees Gruner + Jahr
would remain a "core business of Bertelsmann".
"Bertelsmann fully supports the strategy of the G+J
Executive Board under Julia Jaekel, and will make available the
resources necessary for its implementation," Rabe wrote in an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan/Keith Weir)