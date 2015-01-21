Jan 21 Grupa Duon SA :

* Said on Tuesday that ING Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and ING Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny raised their stake in the company to 7.97 percent (8,250,615 shares) from 0.24 percent via open market transactions

