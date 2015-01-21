BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Grupa Duon SA :
* Said on Tuesday that ING Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and ING Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny raised their stake in the company to 7.97 percent (8,250,615 shares) from 0.24 percent via open market transactions
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017