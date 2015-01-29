BRIEF-Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
Jan 29 Grupy Nokaut SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Michal Jaskolski resigned as the chairman of the management board as of Jan. 28
Source text for Eikon:
* Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of the supervisory board, has been delegated to act as the chairman of the management board from today until March 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)