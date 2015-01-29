Jan 29 Grupy Nokaut SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Michal Jaskolski resigned as the chairman of the management board as of Jan. 28

* Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of the supervisory board, has been delegated to act as the chairman of the management board from today until March 31, 2015

