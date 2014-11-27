Nov 27 Grupa Recykl SA :

* Its unit Recykl Organizacja Odzysku SA signs contract for provision of fuel to cement factory valid unitl Oct. 31, 2029

* Recykl Organizacja Odzysku will be providing up to 20,000 tonnes of fuel per year

* Total value of fuel provided during whole period of contract is estimated to be 42 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

