UPDATE 1-China targets 35 mln vehicle sales by 2025, NEVs to make up one-fifth
* China targets vehicle sales of 30 mln by 2020, 35 mln by 2025
Nov 27 Grupa Recykl SA :
* Its unit Recykl Organizacja Odzysku SA signs contract for provision of fuel to cement factory valid unitl Oct. 31, 2029
* Recykl Organizacja Odzysku will be providing up to 20,000 tonnes of fuel per year
* Total value of fuel provided during whole period of contract is estimated to be 42 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China targets vehicle sales of 30 mln by 2020, 35 mln by 2025
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sex traffickers are growing increasingly adept at using sophisticated technological advances to exploit children, especially tools to hide their identity and encrypt data, according to a top FBI specialist.