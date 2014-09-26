Sept 26 Grupa Zywiec SA :

* Says plans to reorganise its retail and distribution structure

* Says plans to set up new unit to serve directly retail customers and caterers

* Says 1500 employees will be moved from Zywiec Sprzedaz i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. to the newly established unit Source text for Eikon:

