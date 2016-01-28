MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit of 4.94 billion pesos ($287 million).

The bank, the biggest still owned by Mexicans, did not offer a comparison with the same period last year in its initial press release.

Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, was 518.059 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Chris Reese)