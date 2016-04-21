(Refiles to remove the word "embargoed" from headline)

MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.

Profit at the bank, which is the biggest in the country that still has Mexican owners, rose to 4.462 billion pesos ($258 million). Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, grew to 533.6 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)