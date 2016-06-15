SAO PAULO, June 15 Grupo Bom Jesus, a Brazilian grains producer that filed for bankruptcy protection last month, is considering selling a minority stake to an investor to help reduce 2.6 billion reais ($746 million) in debt, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

Any attempt to sell a stake would be tied to an ongoing debt restructuring plan, the source said, adding that the investment banking unit of one of Bom Jesus' 28 lenders will probably oversee the process. The source requested anonymity because the talks are private.

Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso-based Bom Jesus is operating under court protection after failing to agree on an out-of-court restructuring with creditors led by Banco Santander Brasil SA , a second source said.

A Rondonópolis judge approved the company's request for bankruptcy protection on June 8.

Another way to raise cash would be selling some of the grain processor's 240,000 hectares (593,100 acres) in land to potential investors, the first source said.

The government is considering revoking a 2010 law forbidding foreign purchases of Brazilian land, the source said.

Bom Jesus is the latest major grain producer to receive court protection this year, as Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades and rising borrowing costs magnified the woes of companies that took on heavy debts to expand in recent years.

The company must present a formal restructuring proposal by Aug. 4, the first source said.

Bom Jesus officials were not immediately available for comment.

The company's projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, is 400 million reais, according to the first source.

Bom Jesus wants to reduce debt to the equivalent of 2.5 times EBITDA from about 6.5 times currently, the first source said.

Suppliers and bank creditors including Banco Votorantim SA, Bank of China Ltd's Brazilian unit and Banco Pan SA sped up the bankruptcy filing when they began blocking accounts and foreclosing on collateral.

The lenders declined to comment.

According to documents seen by Reuters, about $71 million owed to creditors such as Credit Suisse Group AG, Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Rabobank NA will have to be renegotiated out of court because they are not subject to the bankruptcy protection procedures.

According to the sources, Bom Jesus hired São Paulo-based restructuring shop Pantalica Partners as financial adviser on the restructuring. ($1 = 3.4874 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeffrey Benkoe)