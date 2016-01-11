LONDON/SAO PAULO Jan 11 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is in talks to sell its majority stake in Brazilian
insurer Pan Seguros, with Axa and MetLife
among firms bidding, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
Brazilian bank BTG Pactual has rushed to sell assets to
raise cash and shore up investor confidence following the arrest
of its founder André Esteves in November.
Other firms bidding for the Pan Seguros stake include Zurich
and Assicurazioni Generali, as well as
U.S.-based Liberty Mutual and some major Japanese insurers, two
of the sources said.
French insurer CNP Assurances SA is another bidder
for the Brazilian insurer, which provides life and home
insurance, a third source told Reuters.
The sources said talks about the sale BTG Pactual's 51
percent stake in Pan Seguros were at an advanced stage.
Latin American insurance markets are under penetrated,
insurance specialists say, providing an opportunity for
international insurers whose home markets are mature.
"Bidders are queuing up because of the lack of available
targets in Latin America," one of the sources said.
BTG Pactual had no immediate comment.
Spokesmen at Axa, MetLife, Zurich, CNP Assurances and
Generali declined to comment, while Liberty Mutual was not
immediately available for comment.
BTG Pactual took control of Pan Seguros last year. Caixapar,
the investment arm of Brazilian federal savings bank Caixa
Economica Federal, has the remaining 49 percent and wants to
hold on to it, one of the sources said.
BTG Pactual aims to clinch a deal for Pan Seguros by the end
of the first quarter and has asked bidders to submit binding
offers in February, the sources said.
First round bids in December valued the business at between
1 and 1.3 billion Brazilian reais ($300 million), they said. Axa
and MetLife submitted the highest offers in the initial bidding
round, one of the sources said.
Axa has said publicly it wants to increase its exposure to
emerging markets.
BTG Pactual has sold pools of loans and a stake in Brazil's
largest hospital chain as well as obtaining an emergency credit
lifeline worth 1.6 billion reais from Brazil's deposit guarantee
fund to try and allay concerns of a cash crunch.
The BTG Pactual partners who replaced Esteves at the helm
are also holding parallel talks to sell Swiss private bank BSI,
which BTG bought from Generali less than a year ago.
