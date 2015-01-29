BRIEF-MTBC reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* MTBC reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Grupo Carso, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's industrial conglomerate, on Thursday said a consortium including its energy unit had submitted a winning bid to build a pipeline in Texas.
The consortium won the tender from the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission with a $596 million proposal, Grupo Carso said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe)
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period