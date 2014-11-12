MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico's third-largest
supermarket Grupo Comercial Chedraui will enter
the mobile phone business using Telefonica SA's
network, Telefonica said on Wednesday.
Chedraui signed a deal on Sept. 12 to become a mobile
virtual network operator (MVNO), offering mobile phone services
using Telefonica's network, the company said in its quarterly
report.
Telefonica, which serves about 20 percent of Mexico's mobile
customers, already has deals with Virgin Mobile, cable company
Megacable and Maxcom to allow use of
its network.
Nevertheless, MVNOs - which do not own network
infrastructure but instead rent it from rivals - still comprise
a tiny portion of the Mexican mobile telecommunications market.
A spokesman for Chedraui did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento; editing by
G Crosse)