MEXICO CITY Jan 16 Mexican banker Alejandro
Valenzuela, who in November resigned as chief executive of the
country's fourth-biggest bank by assets, Banorte, has been
appointed CEO of billionaire Ricardo Salinas' Banco Azteca, its
parent Grupo Elektra told the local bourse on Friday.
Valenzuela will take over at Azteca, the-11th biggest bank
by total assets, which use branches housed in Elektra retail
home appliance stores to make small loans to lower income
clients.
Valenzuela replaces Luis Nino de Rivera, who will become the
vice president of the bank's board of directors, Elektra
said in a statement.
Banorte replaced Valenzuela in November with Carlos Hank
Gonzalez, the grandson of Roberto Gonzalez, who founded Grupo
Financiero Banorte.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)