MEXICO CITY, April 6 Railroad and mining company
Grupo Mexico has further trimmed its stake in
Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico
to 23.6 percent, from the 24.8 percent it reported in
October, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.
Grupo Mexico has sold 5,686,879 GAP shares since October,
the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
showed.
The two companies have been locked in a legal battle since
2011 when Grupo Mexico said it planned to launch a tender offer
for at least 30 percent of the airport operator.
GAP says its bylaws limit shareholders to holding no more
than 10 percent of its outstanding stock and has been trying to
force Grupo Mexico to reduce its stake.
Shares in GAP closed down 1.07 percent at 99.93 pesos on
Monday. The shares are up 7.8 percent this year.
