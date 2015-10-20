MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican mining and railroad
company Grupo Mexico expects to invest $1 billion
in new oil projects over five years from a mix of contracts and
joint ventures with national oil firm Pemex, a top
executive said on Tuesday.
Ricardo Arce, head of Grupo Mexico's oil drilling unit, said
in an interview he sees crude output from the ventures reaching
as much as 100,000 barrels per day over the next decade.
"We're interested in exploring for and producing oil but
that doesn't mean we'll stop being a conservative company," said
Arce, emphasizing new oil sector investments must be safe bets.
One of Mexico's biggest conglomerates and controlled by
reclusive billionaire German Larrea, Grupo Mexico is divided
into mining, transportation and infrastructure divisions, and
best known for its base metals production.
Arce, who heads the firm's Perforadora Mexico unit, said he
sees many growth opportunities stemming from a major energy
reform Mexico finalized last year, and first-ever joint ventures
with Pemex as the most attractive near-term projects.
In particular, Arce aims to compete for the offshore
Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil and Bolontiku-Sinan joint ventures as well
as onshore Samaria, Cardenas and Mora projects, all of which
would be in association with Pemex. Grupo Mexico has already
drilled for Pemex at Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil and Bolontiku-Sinan.
Grupo Mexico will also compete by itself to operate onshore
contracts included in the next phase of the so-called Round One
oil tender set for December, part of Mexico's energy reform.
"We've just selected five fields where we're deeply
analyzing the prospects to determine which ones we'll bid on and
how much we'll offer," said Arce, noting that he expects each to
require investments of between $20 million to $30 million.
The December onshore oil auction includes 25 fields
constituting the third phase of the Round One tender, following
two shallow-water auctions earlier this year.
Arce said Grupo Mexico will likely compete next year to
develop oil projects in Mexico's complex Chicontepec basin,
where the company also has extensive experience.
He added that depressed oil prices have caused the company
to negotiate a 15 percent to 20 percent reduction in day rates
for the five offshore production platforms it currently leases
to Pemex, or about $50 million in lower rates through next May.
