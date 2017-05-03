BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico reported on Wednesday a 10.75 percent year-on-year drop in its first-quarter net profit, missing expectations.
The company, one of the world's top copper producers, reported net profit of $412.4 million from January and March. Analysts had forecast $430 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results