MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican mining, rail, and
infrastructure company Grupo Mexico posted a drop in
third-quarter profit of 25.6 percent.
Grupo Mexico in a filing dated Oct. 27
reported a net profit of $220.6 million, compared to $296.5
million in the year-earlier period.
The company's revenue rose 9.9 percent to $2.1 billion,
boosted by an increase in its low-cost copper production due to
expanded operations at its Buenavista mine in northern Mexico.
But the company said that it had an "other income" loss of
$81.8 million, compared to a gain of $150.5 million in the same
line item in the year-earlier period.
