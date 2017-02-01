MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.

Grupo Mexico reported a net profit of $95.884 million between October and December, compared to a net loss of $17.101 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $2.063 billion.

(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)