MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexican metals miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Monday its second-quarter
profit rose 74 percent compared with the same period last year,
as the company's mining, transport and infrastructure divisions
all showed solid gains.
Grupo Mexico reported a profit of $509 million
in the three months to end-June, the company said in a filing
with the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue during the quarter rose 5.5 percent to $2.36
billion.
Grupo Mexico runs copper mines in Mexico, Peru and the
United States as well as cargo train lines across Mexico.
Grupo Mexico said copper output rose 6 percent while gold
production was up 20 percent compared to the same period last
year, even as average prices for the metals fell 4.7 percent and
8.9 percent respectively during the quarter.
Profits from the company's mining sector rose 5.4 percent
during the quarter to $307.6 million.
The company recorded its first sales of copper from its new
ESDE III plant at its flagship Buenavista mine in northern
Mexico during the second quarter. The expansion at the mine,
which has the world's largest copper reserves, is set to reach
maximum annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes during the third
quarter, the company said in its filing.
The company's infrastructure division posted record sales of
$123 million, up 83 percent compared to the same period in 2013,
in part due to new energy projects that came online during the
quarter.
Meanwhile, Grupo Mexico's transport division reported
profits of $121.8 million, up nearly 180 percent compared to the
year-earlier period.
