SAO PAULO Oct 20 Grupo Oi SA, the Brazilian
telecommunications company struggling with rising debt and
shrinking market share, said the demise of an investment vehicle
that owed the company's Portugal Telecom SGPS SA unit
almost 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) is unlikely to impact
operations
In a filing with Brazil's securities watchdog CVM, Oi said
its Oi, Portugal Telecom and TelPart units will not be affected
by the collapse of Rioforte, as the vehicle is known. Oi
pledged to list shares of CorpCo, the firm that will
encompass Oi's and Portugal Telecom's assets into a single
company, by the end of the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7808 euro)
