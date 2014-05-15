SAO PAULO May 15 Grupo Oi SA,
Brazil's biggest fixed-line phone company, on Thursday reported
a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit from a year earlier as
higher financial expenses weighed on its bottom line.
Oi earned 227.5 million reais ($103.6 million) in the
quarter compared with 262.3 million reais a year earlier,
according to a securities filing.
Financial expenses rose 57.1 percent on an annual basis to
1.2 billion reais due to higher debt levels, an increase in
interest rates, and the depreciation of Brazil's currency, the
real, against the dollar.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, rose 37.5 percent to 2.95 billion reais, boosted
by the sale of cellular towers, which raised 1.3 billion reais.
Net revenue fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 6.88
billion reais.
Oi spent the first quarter preparing for a nearly $4 billion
share sale as part of its planned merger with Portugal Telecom
SGPS SA.
Many banks' equity research desks declined to give
first-quarter earnings estimates for Oi, citing rules barring
such forecasts while engaged in an investment banking
transaction with the company.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)