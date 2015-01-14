BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 Grupo Tavex SA :
* A.Y.U.S.P.E. Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA says 90 percent of Grupo Tavex shareholders accepted squeeze-out offer
* A.Y.U.S.P.E. says squeeze-out date of Grupo Tavex shares was set at Feb. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1u5JKKM
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.