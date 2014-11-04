BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 4Grupo Tavex SA :
* Said on Monday its shareholders had approved delisting of the company's shares from Madrid, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges
Source text: bit.ly/1sbvS08
Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)