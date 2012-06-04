June 4 Grupo Aeromexico said Delta Air Lines Inc bought a 4 percent stake in Mexico's largest airline for $65 million.

The Mexican Federal Competition Commission (CFC) authorized Delta Air Lines to underwrite and purchase 30,182,855 shares of the stock by paying 31 Mexican pesos per share, Grupo Aeromexico said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines would get a seat on Grupo Aeromexico's board, it added.