US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as UK election impact limited
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
June 4 Grupo Aeromexico said Delta Air Lines Inc bought a 4 percent stake in Mexico's largest airline for $65 million.
The Mexican Federal Competition Commission (CFC) authorized Delta Air Lines to underwrite and purchase 30,182,855 shares of the stock by paying 31 Mexican pesos per share, Grupo Aeromexico said in a statement.
Delta Air Lines would get a seat on Grupo Aeromexico's board, it added.
