BOGOTA, July 19 Colombia's largest banking
conglomerate, Grupo Aval, said on Friday it would pay
$490 million to buy the Panamanian operations of Spain's BBVA
bank.
In a regulatory filing, Aval said the 100 percent stake it
would buy in BBVA Panama was subject to government approval, and
would be made via its subsidiary Leasing Bogota S.A. Panama.
BBVA Panama has around $2 billion in assets, according to
Grupo Aval's filing.
In late June, Grupo Aval bought Grupo Financiero Reformador
in Guatemala for $411 million, a transaction carried out via its
Central American subsidiary BAC Credomatic.
