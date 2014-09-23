BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
Sept 23 Colombian banking group Grupo Aval SA raised $1.1 billion after its U.S. initial public offering was priced at $13.50 per American Depositary Share.
The company said it was selling 81.48 million ADSs in the offering.
Each ADS represents 20 preferred shares. They are due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker "AVAL."
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are underwriting the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA