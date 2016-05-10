BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BUENOS AIRES May 10 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected net profit of 1.348 billion pesos ($91.6 million) in the first quarter.
The market expected net profit of 1.19 billion pesos for the first three months of the year, according to the median forecast in a recent poll of analysts by Reuters. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago