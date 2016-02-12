BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Friday reported a 30 percent increase in net profit to 4.34 billion pesos ($331.22 million) in 2015.

The group posted a fourth quarter profit of 1.24 billion pesos, below the medial forecast in a Reuters poll of four economists for net profit of 1.33 billion pesos in the October-to-December period.

($1=13.10 pesos at 2015 year-end.)