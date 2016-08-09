BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. posted a net profit of 2.723 billion pesos ($181 million) in the first six months of 2016, the company said on Tuesday.
In the first quarter, the company reported a net profit of 1.348 billion pesos.
($1=15.05 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget