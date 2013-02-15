Fitch Rates DBSH's USD750m Floating-Rate Notes 'AA-'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based DBS Group
Holdings Ltd's (DBSH, AA-/Stable) USD750 million floating-rate
notes due June
2020 a rating of 'AA-'.
The notes will be issued under DBSH's USD30 billion global
medium-term note
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBSH's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), as they constitute direct, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obl