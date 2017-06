BUENOS AIRES Nov 9 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Friday a higher third-quarter net profit of 347.2 million pesos ($73.9 million), up 26 percent from the same period a year before.

The net profit fell just short of market expectations, however. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's net at a median of 351 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 341 million to 365 million pesos.