Feb 15 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Wednesday a bigger fourth-quarter net profit of 355.1 million pesos ($82.5 million), up 87 percent from the same period a year before.

The net profit beat market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's net at an average of 277.8 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 270 million to 283 million pesos.

The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a fourth-quarter profit of 359 million pesos, up from a profit of 197.8 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.