BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw Comm develops new distribution centre for DHL in Amsterdam
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: http://bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of 298.9 million pesos (US$58.4 million), rising 6 percent from the year-earlier net of 281.7 million pesos.
The figure came in well below market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast the quarterly net profit at a median of 341.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 320 million to 355 million pesos.
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: http://bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, May 31 Poland on Wednesday dismissed warnings that accusations of its violation of EU standards on the rule of law could cost it European Union money, and also called the idea of accelerating euro zone integration unrealistic.