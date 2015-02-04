BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mining and transportation conglomerate Grupo Mexico on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 24 percent.
Grupo Mexico reported a profit of $380 million, down from $500.67 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
LONDON, May 3 European stock markets retreated from 20-month highs and the dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve's May statement.