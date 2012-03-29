MEXICO CITY, March 29 Copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico on Thursday said it would drop its offer to buy outstanding shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico.

Grupo Mexico said in June it wanted to acquire more than 30 percent of GAP, which would trigger a stock market law obligating the copper miner to bid for the entire company.

GAP operates 12 airports, including those in the Pacific resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.