BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 40 percent, compared to the year-earlier period.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $297 million for the three-month period, down from $485 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.