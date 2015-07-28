BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit fell 35 percent.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $364.8 million for the April to June period, down from $558.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline