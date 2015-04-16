BRIEF-Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
April 16 Grupo Mexico :
* Grupo Mexico says expects Tia Maria mine project in Peru to begin operating halfway through 2017
* Grupo Mexico expects the Tia Maria project to produce 120,000 metric tons of copper cathodes a year
* Grupo Mexico says subsidiary Southern Copper expects total investment in tia maria project to be up to $1.4 billion Further company coverage:
Previous story: (Reporting By Elinor Comlay and Gabriel Stargardter)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)