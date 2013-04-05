WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Justice Department
and Anheuser-Busch InBev jointly requested on Friday
that a stay in their legal fight be extended to April 23, but
added that they had reached the framework of an agreement to
settle.
The two sides made the request in a legal filing.
"At this time, the parties have reached an agreement in
principle on a resolution of this litigation," they said in the
court filing.
The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 aimed
at stopping AB InBev, the world's largest brewer with some 200
brands, from buying the 50 percent of Grupo Modelo
it does not already own for $20.1 billion.
The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia. It is United States of America v.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo. The case is No.
13-cv-00127.